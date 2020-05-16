We Want to Hear From You - How Are We Doing?

Last updated: 09:07 AM ET, Sat May 16 2020

Travel Agent May 16, 2020

We have had a very busy couple of months.

Throughout the crisis we have continued to do what we have done since our launch; Innovation, communication, and engagement continue to be our mantra. We think we have done a pretty good job, and the feedback we receive regularly from advisors, subscribers, and suppliers on initiatives like our FaceBook Live series, Live Bingo, Virtual Travel product, breaking news, to name a few, seem to indicate as much.

However we want to validate our beliefs. If you could take 3:36 ((ish) seconds to evaluate our performance we would be very appreciative. There is no prize, or big gift card. We just want to know how you feel about us. Please click on the "Survey Monkey" link here to begin.

Thank you in advance,

John Kirk

