Vision Travel Re-Opening 41 Offices Across Canada
Travel Agent Jim Byers June 29, 2020
Brian Robertson, president/Canada West Region for Direct Travel, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of opening its Vision leisure travel offices across the country, with all 41 slated to open by the end of the summer.
“As local jurisdictions ease restrictions on retail businesses, we’re very happy to be able to welcome many of our frontline staff and independent travel advisors back into our offices, even if on a part-time basis,” says Robertson. He also reports a conservative but steady growth of leisure travel inquiries and bookings for late 2020 and into the next two years. The news has been well received by management and staff.
According to John Felice, director, leisure sales & operations, Western Canada, “Reopening the offices brings a boost of positivity that we are moving to the recovery stage.”
“Although we have stayed close to our clients remotely, I know our advisors are happy to be back in the office to collaborate with their colleagues and to start to build our business back,” added Jennifer Strazzeri, CTM, director of leisure sales and operations, Ontario.
Direct Travel is also a firm supporter of the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable, of which Joel Ostrov, president/Canada East Region of Direct Travel is a member, and which is promoting #timetotravel to encourage authorities to lift travel restrictions.
