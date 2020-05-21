Last updated: 08:06 PM ET, Thu May 21 2020

Virtuoso: Bookings Boom is Weeks Away; Cruises Looking Strong

Travel Agent Virtuoso Jim Byers May 21, 2020

Norwegian Jade
This photo composite shows the Norwegian Jade near Cape Town, South Africa.

Virtuoso expects new bookings to start picking up in four to six weeks, and cruise bookings are already strong.

Virtuoso global public relations manager Misty Ewing Belles took part in a luxury travel chat sponsored by TravMedia on Thursday and spoke extensively about the challenges travel agents face during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as on where the industry is heading.

Belles said there clearly is pent-up demand, but that travel in the short term appears to be more domestic than international. Experts feel that should start to change later this year and early in 2021.

“We know that travel is going to return,” she said. “First on a local level, then as confidence builds to regional domestic travel” and then international travel, most likely in late 2020 or early 2021.

“We hear from our advisors that they expect bookings to come back in the next four to six weeks, and we’re really looking forward to that. We know that there’s pent-up demand, even for cruising, which is looking quite healthy for 2021, and we know advisors will be more important now than ever.”

Belles said the cruise industry has “definitely taken its lumps,” but that cruise lovers are the most loyal travellers you’ll find.

“You have people who are waiting to get back on the ship as soon as they can. And, actually, our 2021 cruise sales are up four per cent over where we were for 2020, which is saying a lot as 2020 was shaping up to be a very robust year. And you have sectors within cruise that are really strong; incredibly strong. River cruising is up 30% for us for 2021.”

Other panellists on the webinar talked about how luxury travel could lead the way, as folks who can pay for it will opt for private planes or stays at private villas instead of crowded hotels.

Health and safety will obviously be huge when travel begins again, panelists said.

“Cleanliness is the new marble bathroom,” Belles said.

Belles said Virtuoso has been staying connected with its agents, providing training, legal advice, business tips and other help.

They had planned 56 live events this year but only had staged 10 of those when the crisis hurt. That has forced Virtuoso and other travel companies to shift to virtual reality events. Belles said Virtuoso’s Travel Week will be a VR event and will take place in August.

Belles said agents have more than proven their worth during the COVID-19 crisis.

“No one should be travelling without one.”

