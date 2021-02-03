Villas of Distinction: $1,500 USD Bonus For Agents/Advisors
Travel Agent Jim Byers February 03, 2021
Villas of Distinction is thanking its travel advisor partners this month with a robust bonus commission offer. Travel advisors who book their clients with Villas of Distinction from now until February 28, 2021, for travel between now and December 31, 2021, can earn a bonus commission of up to $1,500.
“While February is always Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, this past year has been especially challenging for our travel advisors which is why this year we’ve increased the amount of bonus commission from ‘up to $750 to up to $1,500’,” said Steve Lassman, vice president villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “This is just one way to thank our travel advisor partner for their continuous support, and we are proud to be the only luxury villa provider for more than 30 years to consistently reward our travel agency partners with invaluable bonus commissions.”
In 2020, Villas of Distinction launched its #WithYouToStay campaign in support of its Travel Advisor partners which includes directing its guests to book with a travel advisor, bonus commissions, enhanced promotions for their clients and special “Wine Down Wednesday” monthly events. In addition, Villas of Distinction hosts Zoom get-togethers with travel agencies and their clients to help them acquire new villa guests.
This campaign is a win-win for advisors and Villas of Distinction as it has increased engagement and provided advisors with more knowledge about villas, which has helped them to successfully sell this unique product.
For more information and terms and conditions about the travel advisor bonus, visit the Travel Advisor Incentives and Special Offers page on VillasofDistinction.com or call 1-800-289-0900 to speak to a Villa Specialist.
About Villas of Distinction
Villas of Distinction, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an extensive portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 52 destinations worldwide including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and top-of-the-line amenities - like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centres. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests’ trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, Villas of Distinction’s team of experts have made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home, and creating one-of-a-kind getaways and lasting memories at the world’s top villas. www.VillasofDistinction.com.
