Urgent New Advocacy Effort from ACTA Needs Agents Help
Travel Agent January 27, 2021
ACTA is asking every single agency owner and every travel agent to get involved in an urgent new advocacy effort. The industry needs your help today!
Details can be found here.
The government’s new travel safety measures including pre flight testing on top of the 14 day quarantine as well as the Prime Minister’s strong message to Canadians last Friday that “it’s not the time to travel either internationally or even across the country” has plunged the industry into even more dire circumstances.
The Prime Minister has also stated that additional travel restrictions could be announced at any time as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID19, especially the new more infectious variants.
“The financial situation for Canadian travel agencies, travel agents and independent travel agents is critical. The travel industry is collapsing around us and is in need of urgent, emergency aid NOW or widespread bankruptcies will occur, along with long term damage to the infrastructure,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA.
New advocacy campaign asks for aid NOW ACTA is launching a new advocacy campaign demanding aid NOW for travel agencies, travel agents and independent travel contractors.
“Ask to meet with your MP and tell them your personal story on how the pandemic is affecting your business,” said Paradis. “We also encourage you to promote this campaign on social media.”
Details can be found on the ACTA website here Email letter templates explaining concerns and to help guide telephone or video meetings are tailored for travel agency owners, travel agency employees and independent travel agents and while still completely customizable, ACTA is asking for the following to be included (depending on the sender):
1. Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) Almost half of the travel agents in Canada is comprised of self employed, independent travel agents who are reliant on the CRB program. These benefits run out at the end of March and ACTA is asking the government to extend the CRB program to at least the end of September 2021.
2. Government Aid for Commission Recall The government must recognize the devastating impact of mass refunds by airlines and tour operators and the unintended consequences of recall of commissions on Canadian travel agencies and travel agents. ACTA is urging the government that additional funds are included in any airline aid package with the condition that travel agency commissions on airline and tour packages cannot be recalled, and for a Fund to cover past bookings already recalled.
3. Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) The CEWS program has been a lifeline to travel agencies, however with heightened travel restrictions, it is vital that this program continues. ACTA urges the government to increase the wage subsidy to 85% for hardest hit businesses that include travel agencies until the end of summer 2021, and with limited conditions.
4. Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) Travel agencies need access to the maximum 90% subsidy regardless of whether they are located in a jurisdiction mandated to be closed by a public health authority. The federal and provincial governments are declaring that Canadians should not travel and therefore, travel agencies must be eligible for the additional 25% top up of this program.
“ACTA needs every travel agency owner and every travel agent in the country to get behind this campaign and contact their MP, NOW,” said Paradis. “Financial support programs and the federal budgets are currently in development and we need more grassroots support to ensure EVERY MP in Canada knows about the critical support programs we need for travel agencies, travel agents and independent travel agents to survive this crisis.”
She added: “We want to ensure that when Canadians can travel freely again, there is a travel industry to serve them and deliver quality experiences that will fulfil their business and leisure travel desires.”
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS