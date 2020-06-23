Upcoming Air Canada and ACV Webinars for Agents
Travel Agent Air Canada Jim Byers June 23, 2020
Agents and Advisors: Register Now for Air Canada Vacations webinars.
Air Canada Vacations Health and Safety Panel: June 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. EDT
Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/776086291874584335
Air Canada / Air Canada Vacations and Europe Tourism Partners (Switzerland / Ireland / Spain / Germany / Italy / Great Britain): June 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. EDT
Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1148983461575138571
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with directions on how to join the webinar.
