Last updated: 11:54 AM ET, Tue June 23 2020

Upcoming Air Canada and ACV Webinars for Agents

Travel Agent Air Canada Jim Byers June 23, 2020

Air Canada Vacations' Europe Webinar
Air Canada Vacations' Europe Webinar

Agents and Advisors: Register Now for Air Canada Vacations webinars.

Air Canada Vacations Health and Safety Panel: June 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. EDT

Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/776086291874584335

Air Canada / Air Canada Vacations and Europe Tourism Partners (Switzerland / Ireland / Spain / Germany / Italy / Great Britain): June 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. EDT

Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1148983461575138571

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with directions on how to join the webinar.

For more information on Air Canada, Europe

For more Travel Agent News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS