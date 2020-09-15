TTAND Challenge Raises $15K for Pencils for Kids
Travel Agent September 15, 2020
The Travel Agent Next Door agents and employees just completed an 8 week FIT TRIP fitness challenge campaign that also raised funds for Pencils for Kids.
“During these very tough times in the industry, it is easy to get stuck at home so we wanted to come up with a fun and easy way to get moving again,” said Flemming Friisdahl.” We launched FIT TRIP an 8 week campaign that was managed by Special Projects Manager, Elish Tait and included weekly challenges and fun programs.”
There were over 350 TTAND agents that participated, doing up to 50 different activities and over 14,280 entries were made recording 877,895 minutes of exercise by all agents combined.
“We partnered with our suppliers Air Canada Vacations, AMA Waterways, Globus Vacations, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Star Clipper and Tourcan Vacation,” said Friisdahl. “All these generous partners donated amazing prizes to help make the challenge even more special for the agents.”
The agents received an entry form for every 20 minutes of work out they did, the more you worked out the more entries you would receive to win a trip. To encourage agents to donate, if an agent made a donation to Pencils For Kids a charity that TTAND supports then for every $10 they donated they would also receive an entry form to win the trip. Even though these are very tough times, the agents donated $12,633 and then TTAND donated $3,000 to make a grand total $15,633.
“I would never have imagined that during these trying times we would even see a dollar coming our way, especially from an industry which has been one of the worst hit from COVID19. What will be the most memorable thing for me from this pandemic and that has stood out for me more than anything else, is the generosity of The Travel Agent Next Door agents. When you look at people like you, who are thinking of others in this time of need, it really puts my faith back into humanity. A huge thank you to each and every one of you,” said Robin Mednick of Pencils for Kids
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS