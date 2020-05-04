TTAND Celebrates Agents All Week with Special Client Videos
Travel Agent May 04, 2020
Travel Agent Day might be May 6 but the Travel Agent Next Door wanted to celebrate its agents all week!
TTAND has collected videos from clients giving testimonials about their TTAND agent.
There will be a different video each day this week featuring several testimonials, all clients saying in their own words why they appreciate their travel agents.
