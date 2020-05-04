Last updated: 08:55 AM ET, Mon May 04 2020

TTAND Celebrates Agents All Week with Special Client Videos

The Travel Agent Next Door
Penny Martin, VP TTAND, cheered on attendees at the agency's MoreU-themed conference.

Travel Agent Day might be May 6 but the Travel Agent Next Door wanted to celebrate its agents all week!

TTAND has collected videos from clients giving testimonials about their TTAND agent.

There will be a different video each day this week featuring several testimonials, all clients saying in their own words why they appreciate their travel agents.

To view the videos click here.

Frank DeMarinis

