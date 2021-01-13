TTAND Announces Winner of 2020 Free Trip Contest
Travel Agent January 13, 2021
The Travel Agent Next Door has announced the winner of its annual customer contest held during 2020, designed to build client engagement on social media and grow the client base of every TTAND agent.
The winner of the 2020 Free Trip Contest is Danita Shaw of Alberta, a client of Shelley Cota from Shelley’s Sun & Sand Travel, hosted with The Travel Agent Next Door.
This year’s contest was promoted widely online by TTAND agents and resulted in 80,000 online entries. “This annual customer contest really builds our client base and even during the pandemic, we had about 80,000 entries,” said Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, The Travel Agent Next Door. “It is a great tool for our agents to grow their social media presence and for when we begin consumer events again.”
“I would like to thank G Adventures and Air Canada for the prize, a 9 day Costa Rica Volcanoes & Surfing tour which includes direct flights for two to San Jose, Costa Rica and quality accommodation, transportation and activities,” said Friisdahl.
