Last updated: 02:37 PM ET, Wed January 13 2021

TTAND Announces Winner of 2020 Free Trip Contest

Travel Agent January 13, 2021

TTAND
Danita Shaw

The Travel Agent Next Door has announced the winner of its annual customer contest held during 2020, designed to build client engagement on social media and grow the client base of every TTAND agent.

The winner of the 2020 Free Trip Contest is Danita Shaw of Alberta, a client of Shelley Cota from Shelley’s Sun & Sand Travel, hosted with The Travel Agent Next Door.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

ALL INSTITUTE AIC Hotel Group Launches Travel Advisor Training Program... Travel Agent

Travel agent working at the computer G Adventures Brings Back G-Normous Incentives for Agents Travel Agent

Nick Roberti has been named TTC Nick Roberti Takes Business Development Spot at The... People

COVID New COVID Rules Wreak Havoc on Travel Advisors and... Travel Agent

Stacey Liburd, Anguilla Tourist Board Stacey Liburd Appointed Director of Tourism in Anguilla People

This year’s contest was promoted widely online by TTAND agents and resulted in 80,000 online entries. “This annual customer contest really builds our client base and even during the pandemic, we had about 80,000 entries,” said Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, The Travel Agent Next Door. “It is a great tool for our agents to grow their social media presence and for when we begin consumer events again.”

“I would like to thank G Adventures and Air Canada for the prize, a 9 day Costa Rica Volcanoes & Surfing tour which includes direct flights for two to San Jose, Costa Rica and quality accommodation, transportation and activities,” said Friisdahl.

For more Travel Agent News

ALL INSTITUTE

AIC Hotel Group Launches Travel Advisor Training Program...

ACITA Petition for Commission Changes Now Open for Signatures

Frontline, Selling Agents React to New COVID Rules

Agents Invited to Register for Next Month's Brand USA Global Marketplace

Jamaica Tourist Board Treats Canadian Agents, Shows Off Health Protocols

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS