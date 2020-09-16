TravelOnly Launches Program with 100% Commission
Travel Agent September 16, 2020
TravelOnly is launching a new program for the travel industry which will provide 100% commission on every booking.
The TravelOnly Centurion program is an attractive value proposition for current Travel Advisors with an existing book of business and/or brick and mortar agencies that want to reduce their overhead expenses while improve marketing, training and back office support but maintain full control of their business while keeping 100% of the commission on every booking.
“The world has changed, and we know that many successful Advisors and Travel Agency owners in our industry are hurting,” explains President and CEO Gregory Luciani. “We wanted to offer a program that supports the most important people in our industry and puts more money into the hands of our Associates, by allowing these Agency owners to focus on profitability, knowing that they could maintain low, fixed costs on a monthly basis while earning 100% of every commissionable booking.”
The Centurion program helps Travel Advisors earn the most money, maximizing their profitability and efficiency while still relying on TravelOnly’s industry leading support and platforms. TravelOnly’s VP Sales and Marketing , Ian Elliott, points out that TravelOnly Centurion advisors will enjoy an “all inclusive” plan:
“The beauty of the Centurion program is that these travel advisors benefit from all of the incredible training, systems and platforms we’ve developed for our current TravelOnly family. Advisors will also have access to their own state of the art consumer website and booking platforms, social media, marketing programs and back office support.”
