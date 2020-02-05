Last updated: 01:32 PM ET, Wed February 05 2020

TravelBrands Shows Agents the Valentine's Love

TravelBrands is offering agents great commissions for February, 2020.

For years, TravelBrands has always expressed its love for travel agents. Now, TravelBrands wants to show extra love during the month of February. Travel agents can earn 15% commission on a variety of products.

“TravelBrands would simply not exist without the dedicated support of travel agents across the nation,” says Nathalie Tanious, COO, TravelBrands. “We thought the month of Valentine’s would be a great time to show our appreciation by offering higher commissions. We thank all travel agents for using TravelBrands and send them all love.”

The offer is applicable to hotel only, TravelGenie and packages for all departures until July 31, 2020. Qualifying product bookings made between now and February 29, 2020 will allow agents to earn the 15% commission.

To make a qualifying booking and to learn more about TravelBrands’ offer, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com

A division of H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc., TravelBrands gives agents and consumers access to the world. It is one of the largest travel companies in Canada, active in both the wholesale and retail travel industry. TravelBrands offers a wide range of travel options – including flights, hotels, cruises, attractions, rail passes, car rentals and more.

