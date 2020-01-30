TravelBrands Rewarding Agents in February
Travel Agent TravelBrands January 30, 2020
As if Valentine's Day wasn't enough, TravelBrands is making February even sweeet for travel agents and advisors.
Until February 28, 2020, TravelBrands wants to reward travel agents and their clients who book Exotik Journeys products. Those who book any destination, with the exception of Europe, will receive exclusive rewards and savings.
TravelBrands will reduce clients’ prices by two per cent. The organization will also reward travel agents with 5,000 bonus Loyalty Rewards points. To qualify, travellers must spend $1000 per person before taxes on their getaway.
“TravelBrands Specialty, by Exotik Journeys specializes in providing experiences rich in culture and value to unique destinations all over the world,” says Nathalie Tanious, COO, TravelBrands. “This limited time offer is a token of our appreciation to our dedicated agents across Canada. It is also a great incentive to help show all the great products and destinations our Specialty division has to share.”
The TravelBrands Loyalty Rewards program allows agents to collect points and redeem them for a multitude of rewards. This includes various merchandise, travel, gift cards and the ability to donate to foundations and charities. The value of 5,000 Loyalty Rewards points is equivalent to $50.
For more information, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com or email exotikquote@travelbrands.com.
A division of H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc., TravelBrands gives agents and consumers access to the world. It is one of the largest travel companies in Canada, active in both the wholesale and retail travel industry. TravelBrands offers a wide range of travel options – including flights, hotels, cruises, attractions, rail passes, car rentals and more.
For more information on TravelBrands
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS