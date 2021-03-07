Travel Trade Can Register Now for Visit Scotland Virtual Event
Travel Agent Jim Byers March 07, 2021
Tour operators, wholesalers, destination management companies and travel agents around the globe will have the chance to connect and do business with Scottish tourism businesses when VisitScotland’s Scotland Reconnect 2021 digital trade workshop event opens for registrations today Monday 8th March.
Scotland’s National Tourism Organisation anticipates around 7,500 business meetings over the three days, 27-29 April.
Given ongoing constraints on travel, VisitScotland will deliver the Scotland Reconnect 2021 digital event in place of the VisitScotland Expo live workshop event, normally an annual feature of the business development calendar for the travel industry serving Scotland.
Recognizing the need for travel businesses at home and abroad to maintain contact throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scotland Reconnect 2021 event has been organised following the highly successful format of VisitScotland’s inaugural digital event last November.
Last year’s event saw 264 buyers from 23 countries meet with 240 Scottish tourism businesses, operators and destination organisations.
Travel trade delegates will get the chance to engage with Scottish businesses and do business across all sectors of the tourism industry in Scotland across a program of 1-2-1 meetings and round table discussions on the latest issues affecting world travel and tourism.
International markets are incredibly important for Scottish tourism. In 2019, International visitors made 3.5 million overnight stays in the country, spending £2.5 billion, which is 43% of the total overnight spend in Scotland[i].
“With every corner of the world affected by the pandemic, it is vital we continue to engage and do business virtually as an industry across continents and international borders to help our economies recover, when it is safe for international travel to resume," said Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland. “The feedback from our digital travel trade event in November 2020 has been extremely positive.”
“While our world may be undergoing uncertainty and change, we want Scotland to remain a world class destination. By continuing to engage with our important international markets, we can ensure that Scotland’s spectacular landscapes, rich heritage and, of course, the warm welcome of our people are front of mind when it is safe for visitors to return," Roughead said.
"Scottish tourism businesses have been working extremely hard to make sure their operations are in line with latest government safety guidelines while striving to maintain a high quality service for customers and they are looking forward to welcoming clients back as soon as it is safe to do so.”
To register, please visit: https://visitscotland.eventsair.com/scotlandreconnect2021
For further information of VisitScotland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, go to https://www.visitscotland.org/supporting-your-business/advice/coronavirus
For more information on Scotland, Europe
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS