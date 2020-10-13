Travel Leaders Network: Canadians Growing More Confident About Travel
Canadian agents say their clients are growing more comfortable with the idea of travel, according to the head of Travel Leaders Network in Canada.
Speaking at Tuesday’s virtual Travel Leaders Bridge to the Future conference, Christine James, Vice President Canada, TL Network, said airline and cruise ship measures to increase testing for COVID-19, offers of health insurance and other measures are contributing to a more optimistic travel mood in Canada.
She also said Canadians are booking trips.
“Not everyone’s mind-set is the same,” James said. “I talked to an agent the other day who sold an around-the-world cruise for 2021.”
James said Canadian advisers and agents should sell to their client’s mindset rather than focus on their own fears.
A recent TL Network survey found that 45% of travellers are starting to plan their next trip or have already booked their next holiday.
Asked when they’ll be travelling again, 15% of respondents said this fall, while eight per cent said around the holidays in 2020. A full 70% said they’d travel again next year, while 18% said they’re waiting until 2022.
Once travel is restored to something more normal, Europe will be a big destination for avid North American travellers, as will the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii, officials said.
“We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Travel Leaders Group president John Lovell.
Travel Leaders Network president Roger Block said government assistance has helped the travel agent community but that more help is needed before the end of the year to prevent agencies from suffering enormous financial hardship.
More than 4,000 agents are taking part in this week’s conference, a record for what officials called “the largest and most successful agency group in North America.”
It’s not been easy for agents, of course, but Lovell said TL advisers have been “a shining example of resilience, grace and determination.”
The conference includes workshops for agents on such topics as best practices, corporate travel, leisure travel and even cyber security.
The network also has been holding town hall meetings with advisers and agents almost every month to talk about everything fom cash flow to marketing opportunities. And they’ve staged 36 webinars since March 10 of this year, with 17,000 attendees.
TL Network is undertaking some 18 fam trips to the Caribbean and Mexico over the next two months so agents can see first-hand what travel feels like this fall.
They’ve also launched a “Book With Confidence” program based on the latest health and safety protocols.
Travel Leaders Network will hold a virtual Canada Connect regional event on Nov. 24, 2020.
TL Network is planning their Edge 2021 conference for an unannounced date at Universal Resort Orlando.
