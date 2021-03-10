Travel Corporation Launches New Group Sales Incentives to Help Agents
Travel Agent Jim Byers March 10, 2021
The Travel Corporation (TTC) Groups Department has launched a brand-new group sales incentive to help trusted Canadian Travel Agent partners restart travel through groups.
Agents who book a new group with Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold or Contiki from now through June 30, 2021 will receive a bonus commission of $250 CAD for booking groups of more than nine guests, $750 CAD for groups of 15+ and $1,000 CAD for groups with 20+ guests*.
As travel begins to rebound, TTC recognizes group sales will be an important revenue driver for the Travel Advisor community. To help Travel Advisors prepare for a most successful comeback, Nick Roberti, director of group business development for TTC Groups Canada, is hosting a two-part virtual webinar for all Advisors interested in learning how to expand their groups portfolios.
“It’s no secret ‘bubble travel’ and ‘group travel’ have been at the forefront of client trends and TTC recognizes the important role groups bookings will play in this recovery period,” says Nick Roberti, director of group business development for TTC Groups Canada. “We want to help our valued Canadian Agents with this sales incentive so they can boost their earnings, and we’re hosting these webinars to serve as tools to provide them strategic tactics to grow their business for years to come,” he concluded.
The first session will be hosted on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will introduce Advisors to the new and enhanced TTC Groups department. TTC Groups is comprised of Costsaver, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold and Contiki’s groups departments, combined into one powerful, supportive and collaborative department. Other topics Agents can look forward to in Session 1 include:
Why Groups should be at the forefront of your comeback strategy.
What are the immediate and long-term benefits of selling groups?
Group travel trends following the COVID-19 lockdown.
What types of groups exist?
Top-selling group itineraries.
To register for Session 1, please visit: Attendee.GoToWebinar.com/Register/7612232772962193931.
The second session is scheduled for Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will take a deeper dive into the specifics of actioning Agent's groups strategy for the rebound of travel. Other topics Agents can look forward to in Session 2 include:
Types of affinity groups.
How to find pre-formed groups.
How to create your own special group.
Go a step beyond being a Travel Agent.
How to market your group and make it a success.
Start your group journey!
To register for Session 2, please visit: Attendee.GoToWebinar.com/Register/4191090248641369360.
Terms & Conditions:
*Bonus commission is valid for new bookings only on custom or scheduled groups for travel until December 31, 2022. All per person deposits must be applied by June 30, 2021 to be eligible, and incentive to be paid to agent when full payment being is received by TTC. Offer does not apply for previously existing groups moved to 2021 or 2022. Not combinable with any other offers and may be withdrawn at any time. For Agents/Travel Professionals who are not allowed to receive bonus commission as per their Head Office Agency/Consortia, Trafalgar/Costsaver will reward the Agent/Travel Professional as per the equivalent Agency/Consortia preferred rewards, travel dollars, or reward points. The restriction is out of the control of Trafalgar/Costsaver and is as per the Agency/Consortia’s Head Office incentive agreement with their Agents/Travel Professionals. TICO #W1583987
at Nick.Roberti@TTC.com or 416-333-5376 or visit Travel.TTC.com/en-ca/Travel-Styles/Bring-A-Group.
For more information on Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold and Contiki, please contact your local Business Development Manager or Strategic Account Manager or visit TTC.com.
