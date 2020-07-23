Travel and Leisure Show Poised for Enormous Success
The Travel and Leisure Show (https://travelandleisureshow.ca/) has every indication of being a smash hit.
Canada’s first ever, nationwide virtual travel and leisure show will take place this September. Among the companies who already have enlisted are the Jamaica Tourist Board, The Bahamas Toursit Board, Hurtigruten Cruises, Cana Dream, St. Kitts , Fogo Island, Softvoyage and Uplift plus a host of others, Sunwing Travel Group has signed on a title sponsor for the Caribbean/Mexico pavilion.
“We’re pleased to take part in the Travel and Leisure show” said Andrew Dawson, Chief Operating Officer at Sunwing. “This is a great way to kick-start the industry. The show is a timely initiative which will allow agents, and industry officials to hold critical meetings, as well as give the general public a chance to get information that will inspire them to get back out there and travel.”
The Globe and Mail, Canada’s national newspaper, is the Presenting Media Sponsor, and the show is produced by Toronto-based Granite Productions.
The show will be Canada’s first-ever nationwide virtual travel exhibition.
Denise Heffron, Managing Director of leading fintech business Uplift, an organization specializing the travel space said " Uplift is very excited to be participating in the Travel and Leisure Show as it will allow us to share information and interact with both travel advisors and consumers during these unprecedented times. It's a terrific and innovative way to launch the fall and winter season"
Numerous studies have indicated Canada will be one of the first countries to open up for tourism this year. But the Travel and Leisure Show is geared to suppliers from all over, including the U.S.
“We’re trying to help the industry and trying to help suppliers attend the show,” said Michael Price of Granite Productions, the company managing the event. “We’re doing everything we can to get people travelling again and to get the tourism industry back in business.”
The Travel and Leisure Show will be online at www.TravelAndLeisureShow.ca on Thursday, September 10th (Travel Professionals Day) and Saturday, September 12th (Consumers).
Attendance is free for consumers and gives them an opportunity to explore destinations from the comfort of their home via their desktop, mobile device or tablet. Similar to a traditional travel show, exhibitors will be grouped into pavilions and regions such as Canada, USA, South America, Cruise, Adventure, Europe or Caribbean/Mexico. Multiple travel service providers will be participating in the on-line event, which will feature special offers and incentives for consumers to take advantage of.
Attendees will be able to access exhibitor videos, download brochures and virtually chat with representatives at their own pace, just like they would in-person at traditional shows.
The Travel and Leisure Show virtual event will allow agents from coast to coast to coast engage and gather information from top suppliers in the industry. Agents will be able to chat with suppliers, watch videos, learn about the latest destinations and products, and download the latest brochures in their very own virtual brief case.
Sean Humphrey, Vice President, Marketing for the Globe and Mail, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Granite Productions as they provide this event to help consumers and the industry adjust to the new world of travel."
“The COVID crisis has impacted all of us in a way not imaginable six months ago,” said Price. “All indicators are that travel is on the verge of rebounding. This show provides the consumer an easy and efficient manner to shop for deals and special offers for future travel plans for free. No traffic, no line-ups, no parking fees.”
The virtual platform is part of the offerings from TravelPulse Canada, and has been widely welcomed as an efficient and informative way to connect travel professionals across the country.
“We are having tremendous success with our virtual travel show platform,” said John Kirk, President of TravelPulse Canada. “Suppliers have been ecstatic they were able to remain connected with their agents in such an efficient and effective way, and the agents really enjoyed it and were grateful for the one-on-one interaction. We have many more scheduled in the coming months.”
"We are very pleased that Granite has chosen to include travel advisors in their planning," Kirk said. "The trade day on September 10th should prove to be a great resource for travel professionals in Canada and the U.S., and around the world."
The Travel & Leisure Show will be strongly promoted by The Globe and Mail across all its platforms, with a heavy focus on digital and print, which boasts an impressive 11 million unique visitors monthly on-line and 916,000 in print.
An estimated 20,000 Canadian consumers and more than 5,000 travel professionals are expected to attend the virtual event.
Those wishing to attend the event on Sept 12th, 2020 are encouraged to pre-register for their free tickets by visiting www.travelandleisureshow.ca. Sponsorship and exhibitor information can be found on-line by clicking here for pricing and rates.
