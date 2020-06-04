Travel Advisors - Tell Us Your Stories!
Travel Agent Marsha Mowers June 04, 2020
The COVID Pandemic has hit our industry very hard, and perhaps the hardest hit have been those of you on the front lines who have dealt with cancelled trips, changing policies, disgruntled clients and a loss of income.
TravelPulse Canada is launching a new weekly series, “COVID-19 Tales From The Front Line” which will feature insights from agents about how you’re managing, what changes, if any you’ve made, and what messages you’d like to share with the industry.
Interested agents can use the following questions as a guideline only, and send their articles to us, along with 2 photos and your website information if available. Submissions should be approxamitely 500 words. We reserve the right to edit as required. Our editorial team will select a few submissions per week and publish on TravelPulse Canada and share across all of our soical media channles.
Please email your stories to canada@travelpulse.com. Subject; My Story
- With a drop in income, what changes have your made to your business model (if any) – have you changed niches for example?
- How are you keeping engaged with your client base?
- How do you feel clients will view travel agents in a post-COVID world? Will they be seen more necessary, than they perhaps were before?
- What change in your daily life has been for the betterment of your business
- Key things you may have learned about yourself during COVID-19
- Most disappointing thing which has come from the COVID crisis
Or submitt whatever you like!
Email your stories to canada@travelpulse.com. Subject; My Story
