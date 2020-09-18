Transat's Virtual Training Academy a Huge Success
Thousands of virtual meetings. More than 200 hotels and destinations. Amazing prizes for agents. And a ton of inspiration.
Transat held its Training Academy as a “Home Edition” on Thursday, attracting more than 1,000 agents during a fun-filled, four-hour event.
Using a platform offered by TravelPulse Canada, Transat officials provided agents with the chance to chat with hundreds of suppliers, mingle in a chat room, stroll into a VIP lounge and download brochures into a virtual briefcase.
They also were able to watch entertaining, educational videos from suppliers, as well as video presentations from top Transat executives.
“We are going through a challenging situation which is unprecedented, there is no doubt, and we need to be confident that demand will return,” said Joseph Adamo, Chief Distribution Officer and President TDC. “And, make no mistake, it’s a matter of when it will be back, not if. That is a certainty.”
“Restrictions will be modified in time and eventually lifted. Together, we need to prepared to be ready for when this comes, so we can all help fulfill our clients’ desire to get away and connect with other people and cultures,” Adamo said.
“Today we will introduce and review measures that Transat and its partners have put in place so that you’ll be totally confident when presenting them to your customers. Our goal is to support you in preparing for when there will be significantly more demand. And when this time comes, we will continue to be there with you.
“Your participation today is a key component of this preparation, and we really appreciate your time,” he said.
Exhibitors included AIC Hotels, Jamaica Tourism, Iberostar, Spain Tourism, Playa Resorts, Walt Disney World Resorts, Saint Martin and many others.
The prizes went on and on. Tara Clancey won three nights at The Fives Beach and three more at Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya. Lynda Tomlin of FCI won seven nights at the Sandos Playacar Beach Resort.
Transat’s Nicole Bursey and Susan Kooiman led seminars that talked about new program and new tools and offers for advisors, as well as focusing on the Transat “Traveller Care” program. Customers aboard Transat flights are now given a “care kit” that includes sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer and a mask. The airline also has social distancing measures in place at the airport and in destination, as well as strong health and safety protocols for their hotel and resort offerings.
Bursey said Transat has more than 40 destinations planned for this winter, including flights to France, Portugal and the UK and, of course, to amazing southern/sun places from eight Canadian gateways. They also have a domestic program, including flights between Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal and Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary and Montreal and Toronto.
Bursey and Kooiman said Transat has a variety of fares and programs, including Option Plus (free seat selection, on-board perks, an extra bag at check-in and priority service at the airport, not to mention commissions for agents), Eco-Fares for added flexibility, Club Class, an on-board Kids’ Club and much more.
Hotel options include the Luxury Collection, with early and late check-out, private transfers and “VIP service right across the board.” There’s also the Distinction Collection, which allows people to go directly to their hotel up and not be forced to stop at several other places along the way. Clients also can get upgrades to more expensive wine offerings and room service breakfast.
They also offer a Family Collection and a Solo Collection.
