Transat's "Here Comes the Sun" Promo is Back
Travel Agent April 11, 2021
Transat presents its "Here Comes the Sun" promo and is inviting Canadians to plan their winter getaway right now to benefit from exclusive perks, while we wait for travel to resume.
With rates starting at $899, the promotion applies to new individual bookings of Transat South packages made between April 8 and May 31, 2021, for travel between September 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.
With the Here Comes the Sun promo, travellers that book a South package will get:
- Reduced deposit of only $100
- Transat’s Price Drop Guarantee
- The option to change travel dates, destination and/or hotel up to seven days before departure
- The option to cancel the trip at no charge up to 25 days before departure
Final payment due 25 days before departure
Plus, travel agents earn five times the Bonbon rewards on South packages, which means $25 per room.
To learn more, agents are invited to visit transat.com or Get Connected.
