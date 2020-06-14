Transat: Nothing Has Changed on Refund Versus Vouchers Issue
Travel Agent June 14, 2020
Transat officials say their position hasn't changed on vouchers versus refunds, despite published reports last Friday.
Various publications last week printed a story that suggested Transat was seeking financial help from Ottawa so it could issue refunds to customers who had flights cancelled due to COVID-19. Agents reacted strongly to the stories and said they were worried about having to return commissions to Transat.
A Canadian Press story last Friday quoted Transat CEO Jean-Marc Eustache on the issue.
"I say clearly to the various level of government, help us find a solution that is acceptable to all stakeholders, and we are all for it," Eustache said on a conference call with analysts last Thursday.
With some exceptions, including some WestJet flights and tickets that were booked as fully refundable, Canada's airlines have mainly offered travel credit instead of reimbursements for the hundreds of thousands of trips that never took place amid border shutdowns and quarantines, Canadian Press said.
TravelPulse Canada contacted Transat after agents raised the issue of having to return commissions.
"Our statement yesterday was by no means a change in our position," Transat spokesperson Debbie Cabana said in an email. "It reiterates that the industry does not reimburse not because it does not want to, but because it cannot.
"Conversely, if the government gave us the possibility to do so, we would while finding ways to make future travel credits more attractive and thereby minimise impacts on cash reserves for both our company and travel agencies. So it’s a bit early to discuss how that would be done.
"We’ll cross that bridge if and when we get there, which does not seem to be in the near future," Cabana said.
