Transat Exec Joseph Adamo Weighs in on Charge Backs and Travel Agents
Travel Agent March 30, 2020
Transat’s Chief Distribution Officer says the company’s offer of 24-month credits for cancelled flights is fair and reasonable, and that they are “vigorously” disputing charge backs.
Speaking to TravelPulse Canada Editor in Chief John Kirk during a Monday 1 on 1 live chat on the TravelPulse Canada Facebook page, Joseph Adamo said “force majeure” is found in contracts of all types, not just in the travel industry.
“Our contention is that…given what has happened this constitutes a force majeure, whereby the standard conditions of the transaction are set aside. We opted to provide a 24-month future voucher or credit in lieu of a full refund given the unprecedented nature of what’s happened, and the catastrophic consequences of having to refund everyone,” said Adamo, President of Transat Distribution Centre.
“In our view, a 24-month credit in lieu of a refund is fair and reasonable and warranted given the exception circumstances. And we’re comforted by the fact that no less than the Canadian Transportation Commission has essentially agreed. This is why we did what we did, this is why we’re holding the line. It is, for, yes, the good of Transat but also for the good of the industry as a whole.
“It is our intention to vigorously dispute these charge backs,” Adamo said. “Our burden is to demonstrate we have given goods or service or a future travel credit or voucher. To the extent that we will be successful in disputing those charge backs, we will help protect our retail partners, because if we have money in the bank commissions stay where they are with our retail partners.
Adamo said Transat is lobbying financial institutions, credit card processors, credit card issuers, banks and multiple levels of government “to get them to support our industry in staving off these charge backs, which in our view, in our view, are not warranted given the exceptional circumstances. The precedents are numerous in other jurisdictions. We spoke about the Canadian Transport Commission jurisdictions in Europe are increasingly aligning with this view because this truly is a global challenge.”
Adamo also had good news for agents, explaining that Transat is honouring its commissions.
“Most of our commissions are up to date,” he said. Recent flight changes and cancellations has made things complicated on some files, but Adamo said that even if a customer’s original travel date is delayed Transat will pay commissions no later than the original travel date.
“All of that is being worked through and we don’t expect any undue delay.”
“Despite everything that’s gone on, Transat stands behind you, stands side by side with you,” Adamo added. “Hand in hand we will get through this. We will never let the agent community down.”
