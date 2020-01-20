Today Only: Earn 20x Loyalty Brands on TravelBrands' Products
Travel Agent TravelBrands January 20, 2020
TravelBrands is helping agents beat the Monday blues by earning more green. For one day only, travel agents can earn 20x Loyalty Rewards points on a variety of TravelBrands products.
“Between the chilly winter weather and the post-holiday blues, it has been determined that this Monday is the gloomiest day of the year,” says Nathalie Tanious, COO, TravelBrands. “After the positive feedback we received from this promotion last year, we hope that this exclusive promotion cheers up our travel agent partners and brings some extra green to Blue Monday.”
This promotion is valid only on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 for travel at any time. All travel products are applicable for this one-day promotion with the exception of air-only bookings.
The TravelBrands Loyalty Rewards program allows agents to collect points and redeem them for a multitude of rewards. This includes various merchandise, travel, gift cards and the ability to donate to foundations and charities.
To earn extra Loyalty Rewards points on Blue Monday bookings, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com.
For more information on TravelBrands
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS