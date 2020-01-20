Last updated: 09:07 AM ET, Mon January 20 2020

Today Only: Earn 20x Loyalty Brands on TravelBrands' Products

Travel Agent TravelBrands January 20, 2020

A travel agent planning an overseas trip, travel advisor
TravelBrands is helping agents beat the Monday blues by earning more green.

TravelBrands is helping agents beat the Monday blues by earning more green. For one day only, travel agents can earn 20x Loyalty Rewards points on a variety of TravelBrands products.

“Between the chilly winter weather and the post-holiday blues, it has been determined that this Monday is the gloomiest day of the year,” says Nathalie Tanious, COO, TravelBrands. “After the positive feedback we received from this promotion last year, we hope that this exclusive promotion cheers up our travel agent partners and brings some extra green to Blue Monday.”

You May Also Like

travelbrands Agents Can Win With TravelBrands' 2020 Match Game Travel Agent

red label Red Label Vacations Promotes Tanious and Lattavo People

Discover Central & Eastern Europe Travel Trends for 2020: Industry Figures Offer Their... Tour Operator

SeaU Cruise Travel Agents TravelBrands Honoured by Norwegian Cruise Line Cruise

Exploring Australia including the Barossa Valley Wine Region TravelBrands Seeks Agent Aid for Australia Destination & Tourism

This promotion is valid only on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 for travel at any time. All travel products are applicable for this one-day promotion with the exception of air-only bookings.

The TravelBrands Loyalty Rewards program allows agents to collect points and redeem them for a multitude of rewards. This includes various merchandise, travel, gift cards and the ability to donate to foundations and charities.

To earn extra Loyalty Rewards points on Blue Monday bookings, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com.

For more information on TravelBrands

For more Travel Agent News

Globus Family Of Brands

Globus Celebrates Agents and Gives a Chance to Win a Trip to NFLD

Globus family of brands

Agent Bonuses From Serenity at Coconut Bay

Hurtigruten Reveals New Travel Agent Portal

Agents! The 2020 National Travel Agent Survey Wants You!

Carnival's "Why Use a Travel Advisor" Program is Back

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS