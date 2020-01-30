TL Network Improves Education, Marketing and Technology Offerings for 2020
As the travel industry continues to grow and the doors to discovering new destinations in a multitude of ways continue to open, the role of a travel advisor is and will continue to be a key component in not just driving sales but educating and influencing travellers.
On Wednesday, TL Network Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Travel Leaders Network gathered a handful of media for an intimate news briefing about the state of the industry, trends, and improvements TL Network is making to betters support agencies under their network umbrella. Currently, TL Network Canada representing approximately 5,700 travel agency locations in Canada and the United States, and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises, river cruises and tours in the travel agency industry. John Lovell, President - Leisure Travel, Supplier Relations & Networks, Travel Leaders Group illustrated perfectly during the briefing how the rise of complex travel has only solidified the need for travel advisors within the travel industry and why their role is so important.
“As travel has become more and more complex, the role of a travel advisor has really become much more important to a travelling consumer. You can go on the Internet, you can find anything and do whatever you want but really, what it does is it lends to a lot of confusion,” shared Lovell. “You have mega-ships with twenty-three different types of categories. What do they mean? I don't know! And that’s really where a travel advisor can step in. Anything that is a 'complex travel', travellers are looking for more and more personalization today and that is where the role of the travel advisor is well-positioned.”
This year marked TL Networks third year as a unified enterprise and the largest retail travel agency organization in North America, and one of the ways TL Network is positioning itself for success is by being responsive to the latest developments in the travel marketplace including staying abreast of key trends and projected demands that will drive the travel marketplace in 2020.
“Travellers are planning on spending more money then they did last year. More clients are booking longer trips. You know the 6-7 day followed by the 8-10. So they really are investing in themselves and the experiences they want. And the travel industry really isn’t slowing down…when we look at travel in North America it’s the 2nd largest industry export with a trade surplus of 69 Billion dollars annually,” continued Lovell. “Travel created 3x as many jobs as manufacturing did in 2019 and that’s a huge statistic. More hotels are being built, more cruise ships are coming online, planes, you name it, this industry is just exploding. Not only are we seeing the explosion of jobs being created with hoteliers but we are also seeing it with the agencies, within our network itself. Within TL Network up here in Canada we have more and more independent contractors, creating new jobs because the demand is so high for the experience and for the professionalism that a travel advisor brings to the equation.
When it came to top 2020 destinations for Canadians, countries like Mexico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic continue to hold steady whereas data* for North America as a whole shows Australia, United Kingdom, and Canada to be trending followed by Italy, Greece, and Ireland. When it comes to bucket lists trips, Bora Bora, Croatia and Dubai were at the top of the list for North Americans in 2020. Key factors driving travel are also changing. Consumers now really crave experiences and emersion into the culture of the destination they are going to, especially for millennials. According to TL Networks Travel trends, consumers will splurge most on sightseeing and tours, followed by special meals at restaurant, special experiences, and luxury accommodations.
In 2019 TL Network launched a major international expansion signing new members in more than 80 countries around the globe resulting in a year of unprecedented growth. Through offering personalized local service combined with the backing and resources of a large enterprise, Travel Leaders Network, in partnership with sister company, Travel Leaders Corporate was able to sign dozens of agencies from Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Further, Travel Leaders Network has also expanded its reach in North America, adding 283 new U.S. members, including cruise powerhouse World Travel Holdings, Inc., and 28 new Canadian members.
“We set the stage for a strong beginning to the new decade with innovative technology tools, an enhanced education and training program, increases in marketing and destination partnerships, and growing engagement in meetings and events,” said Roger E. Block, CTC, President, Travel Leaders Network. “We want to focus on what the customers need are and then build a box around their customer needs. We probably aren’t going to be the cheapest but we are going to serve the clients in the best way possible. So it’s more customer-focused than it is about fitting within our realm.”
The support Canadian agencies seem to receive from joining TL Network appears to be endless. From international summits to conferences to educational programs to website management to lead generating technologies through their Profiler Plus program, TL Network's primary goal is to equip agencies with the best marketing tools, technologies and education needed to drive more sales and impress clients.
“Education is huge for Travel Leaders, we have the largest training staff in any of the market and organization. We really do focus on live webinars, virtual workshops, regional meetings, mixers, expos, front line training, owner training, how to operate your business - it is just really something we spend a lot of time and energy in and we will continue to do that,” relayed Roger Block, President - Travel Leaders Network. “Advisors are influencers, whether it's about a cruise, whether it's about a destination, whether it's about a travel product and therefore we are expanding our role.
Further TL Network is doing its part in shaping the future of travel by being at the forefront of political lobbying issues through their partnership with ACTA in order to make sure the demands of their members are being met.
“We are at the forefront of some of the lobby issues that ACTA is taking to the various government bodies. So instead of being reactive, we are more proactive. So, we are able to poll our members and get our members' input and involvement before ACTA makes their petitions and pitches to various government bodies so we can see more results coming from what our members are demanding. So its a great partnership and we are hoping to enhance that even further as we move through the year,” assured Christine James, Vice President - Canada TL Network Canada.
Travel agencies interested in learning more about the award-winning programs and diverse offerings that Travel Leaders Network provides to agencies in leisure and luxury travel, business travel, group travel, honeymoon and destination weddings – as well as active and adventure travel – can visit TravelLeadersNetwork.com.
*All trends and statistics are based on Travel Leader Groups Trend survey
