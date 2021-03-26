Three Vision Travel Advisors Named to Conde Nast Travel Specialists List
Travel Agent March 26, 2021
Vision Travel, the leisure arm of Direct Travel in Canada, is delighted to announce that three of its top advisors have been named to the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler’s Travel Specialists list.
Ariane Henry of Vancouver and sister team Lisa and Nancy Zupancic of Toronto are now on the list which includes just 435 travel advisors from all around the world. They join their American colleague Jennifer Fried of Direct Travel from Cleveland who is now also included.
“We are extremely proud of Ariane, Lisa and Nancy – it is quite an achievement,” says Brian Robertson, president Canada West Region for Direct Travel. “For generations, the Condé Nast name has been synonymous with the best in luxury travel and superlative service, and we are very honoured to have three of our advisors on the list.”
Founded in 1909, multi-media giant Condé Nast is home to some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Vogue, The New Yorker and, of course, Condé Nast Traveler. In recommending its A-list travel advisors, its website assures readers that these are the pros who will “pull off the impossible and spare you the logistics.” List members are selected based on their expertise, ability to assemble elaborate itineraries and cope with the shifting protocols brought on by COVID 19.
