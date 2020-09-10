The Travel and Leisure Show Begins Today - Don't Miss Out
Canada’s first-ever nationwide, virtual travel show for the travel industry and consumers takes place today and Saturday.
The Travel and Leisure Show will be held today (Thursday, Sept. 10) from noon to 5 p.m. (for the travel trade and agents) and Saturday (for consumers) from noon to 6 p.m.
Attendees can chat live one-on-one with some of Canada’s most notable travel companies. You can collect flyers, special offers and destination information in your own, private, virtual file case and take it with you when you leave.
Best of all, it’s free.
Air Canada has joined the show as Presenting Sponsor, a move that recognizes the importance of connecting with audiences in an impactful way during the current crisis.
Participation in a virtual show is critical at this stage in the travel industry as traditional product launches and gatherings have been halted due to restrictions, the airline said.
"COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on our industry so as we shift into recovery mode it is more important than ever that we come together to prepare for the future of travel,” said Lisa Pierce, Managing Director, Canada and U.S. Sales at Air Canada. “The Travel and Leisure Show is an ideal forum for such discussions and we are proud to be the presenting sponsor.
“We know people are eager to travel again and the show brings together both trade and consumers to explore a safe way forward,"
Recently appointed Destination Canada President and CEO Martha Walden said she’s thrilled that her group is taking part in the Travel and Leisure Show.
“We’re very supportive of anything that’s putting travel back in the minds of Canadians and inviting them to explore more of their own country,” Walden said. “There’s so much to see and do in our own country.
“This is a great opportunity we think to not only help travel consultants understand more about their own domestic market but also talk to 20,000 Canadians about potential things to explore or put on their to-do list for the next few months and on into 2021. We’re very pleased to be part of that.
Among those taking part are Destination Ontario, the Jamaica Tourist Board, The Italian National Tourist Board, Sunwing Travel Group, Porter Airlines, Fairmont Canada Western Mountain Region, Aeroplan, Destination St. John’s, Tourism Vancouver, CanaDream (RV’s), the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and Parks Canada.
The Globe and Mail and Air Canada are presenting sponsors.
