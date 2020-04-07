Last updated: 07:53 AM ET, Tue April 07 2020

Thank You Video From the Industry to Agents

Travel Agent April 07, 2020

Travel agent thank you video
Aubrey Schmidt, Goway Travel is one of the many participants.

It's felt like forever since we've all seen our colleagues in the travel business, and some Ontario BDMs wanted to change that.

A few of them got together and created a video to thank agents and partners for their support during COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here to watch the video.

