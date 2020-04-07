Thank You Video From the Industry to Agents
It's felt like forever since we've all seen our colleagues in the travel business, and some Ontario BDMs wanted to change that.
A few of them got together and created a video to thank agents and partners for their support during COVID-19 outbreak.
Click here to watch the video.
Comments
