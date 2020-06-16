TDC To Re-Open Transat Travel Agencies Across Canada
Travel Agent Jim Byers June 16, 2020
Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), Canada’s largest full-service travel agency network, is pleased to announce the reopening of more than 25 of its Transat Travel agencies located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.
"The travel professionals in our Transat Travel agencies are very much looking forward to welcoming customers and guide them in planning their vacation in a new environment that takes into account this new reality that we must all learn to live with," said Louise Fecteau, General Manager, Transat Distribution Canada.
"With this in mind, Transat has implemented the Traveller Care program to ensure the health and safety of its employees and of course, its customers throughout their entire journey, from completing their reservation within one of our agencies through to their destination."
The strength of a vast network of corporate and franchise agencies
Fecteau said TDC has "maintained our operations in all of our agencies in recent weeks, but physically opening our doors sends an even stronger message to our customers that we are there and ready to serve them."
Furthermore, "as we have done many times before and particularly in the last few weeks, we have shared all the tools and processes we’ve adopted in our corporate agencies with our franchisees, to make it easier for them. They simply have to apply our recommendations to support their own operational needs," Fecteau said.
She concluded by emphasizing, once again the "exceptional dedication and professionalism shown by all travel professionals throughout the industry during this unprecedented period. Now more than ever, I remain convinced that more travellers will see the added value of planning their vacations with a consummate travel professional”.
Upcoming opening in Ontario TDC is awaiting the recommendation of government authorities to reopen its Transat Travel agencies in Toronto and Peel region, in Ontario.
Transat Distribution Canada (TDC) is a full-service travel agency network with more than 400 locations, comprising brick-and-mortar travel agencies, websites, a call centre, and home-based professional travel agents. The network includes the Transat Travel, Marlin Travel, Club Voyages, TravelPlus and Voyages en Liberté brands, as well as other affiliate members. TDC is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS