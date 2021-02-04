TDC to Offer Network Revised Professional Fee Grid
Travel Agent February 04, 2021
There's been alot of discussion recently about whether agents should charge a service fee, and if so, how to base that cost.
Transat Distribution Canada (TDC) will now offer its entire network, which consists of its franchisees and corporate-owned agencies, as well as its agent@home program, a revised professional fee grid. The result of in-depth reflection, this grid aims to detail all the services provided to clients by travel professionals, thus reflecting more accurately the extent of their added value. This new grid is accompanied by a comprehensive and free training program for all TDC network travel professionals, introducing a new philosophy towards the invoicing of professional fees.
"At TDC, recognition of the high added value of travel professionals is vital, and the new grid we are offering today is another concrete example of this," explains Louise Fecteau, General Manager of Transat Distribution Canada. "We believe that this new approach, which focuses on the level of service and experience desired by the customer, rather than on the type of product sold, is a win-win situation, since it clearly demonstrates to the customer all the services obtained in return for payment”.
She concludes by stating that "personally, I have always been a strong advocate of professional fees. In any field of activity, professionals charge fees in return for their expertise. I think now is a good time to send a clear and strong message to travellers: true travel professionals are those who charge professional fees. The travel agency industry as a whole will be the winner," concludes Louise Fecteau.
This new grid, based on two different service levels, each with associated fees, will be implemented in all Transat Travel agencies as of March 1, 2021, allowing all advisors to take the training beforehand.
