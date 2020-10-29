Tales of Inspiration: Stacey Lazarenko
Travel Agent October 29, 2020
Our new TravelPulse Canada series "Tales of Inspiration" celebrates the people who are helping us in the industry get through the gong show that is the COVID pandemic. When we're feeling battered and bruised, they're the ones shining a light to keep us going through these stressful times.
Stacey Lazarenko, Senior Travel Designer and Group Specialist at Escapes.ca explains why Miranda Bukowicki, BDM for Escapes.ca/Journeys by Escapes and Weddings by Escapes is her inspiration.
Miranda Bukowicki is the BDM for Escapes.ca/Journeys by Escapes and Weddings by Escapes. She has been our anchor and our compass, since Covid – 19. She is instrumental in keeping us informed on every level.
"She has an eagle eye and an analytical mindset. Her gift of perception is like no one else’s. From the very beginning Miranda advised us that this was going to be long term battle, one which would take years to win. I appreciate that she never down played the situation. Like a true leader, she prepared us for war, and continues to not only support us, but fight for us, and our industry.
She is the first to congratulate, commend and lend a hand to absolutely any and everyone.
Miranda is an inspiration because she continues to fight in the face of industry and business changes, and strives to help us evolve and grow."
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS