Tales from the Front Lines - Cheryl Fox Fareconnect Travel

TravelPulse Canada is proud to support Travel Advisors around the globe. Our “Tales From The Front Lines” series is designed to give consultants a voice during the COVID crisis and bring professionals together. Enjoy today’s submission.
"March 12th was the day I was to leave on a much needed adults only trip with my husband Brad. We were going to one of our favorite destinations Los Cabos and staying a couple of nights at the new Riu Palace Baja California and 5 nights at the Sandos Finisterra. When I booked the trip months before who would have ever thought of what was going to happen.
The day before that on March 11th I was working with a client all day who was uneasy about his vacation on March 19th because of all the talk of the Coronovirus, we ended up getting the date changed. Perfect, now that’s done I can get ready for my own vacation, but deep down I knew something wasn’t right. Later that day the WHO announced the Pandemic and President Trump closed borders but nothing for Canada as of yet. On March 12th we were off, the YEG airport was different I noticed a few people with gloves on and people wiping down their seats it was a different vibe in the airport and maybe it was just me but there was not that ”I’m going on vacation excitement”. We arrived in San Jose, Mexico and different story people were smiling, happy…this is more like it. Got to the resort and to our room I cleaned the whole room with Clorox wipes and made my husband sit out on the patio until I was done. I then set up my laptop and email after email kept coming in, clients that were in destination and clients that were to depart in the next week or weeks asking what to do? I looked at my husband and said we shouldn’t be here. I talked to Fareconnect Head Office and they were looking after my files , I was so grateful and they were amazing. As I walked through the resort I think I was more in shock of knowing what was going on at home and people were still having fun. Only thing I did notice was hand sanitizers at the bars. The next day we were going to the pool it was a beautiful day, resort was full everything was normal but I couldn’t have fun. I was worried about my clients and it wasn’t fair to Head Office they had enough on their plate. Before dinner when we were in our room getting ready I looked at my husband and said “we have to go home”, he agreed because he knew I wouldn’t let go and my head was not into this holiday. I had to get home to my clients they need me more than ever right now. We were coming home the next morning. Before we left I did have to go to the Riu Santa Fe pool party and my jaw dropped, it was packed and people drinking and dancing, did no one get the message about the pandemic?? We arrived back home at 3 am and I was in the office at 6am and stayed there for weeks which made my 14 day quarantine go by fast. It was March 16th when Prime Minister announced “Canadians abroad it’s time to come home”
It was nice to phone my clients when I arrived home and they were very grateful. I work hard for those relationships and this is the time they needed me most and I was happy to truly be there for them.
Los Cabos I will be back!"
