Last updated: 02:20 PM ET, Sun February 21 2021

Tahiti Training Program for Agents Runs Tomorrow

Travel Agent Tahiti Tourisme Jim Byers February 21, 2021

Four Seasons Bora Bora, Tahiti
The Four Seasons Bora Bora in Tahiti has its own private lagoon with

Travel agents have a great way to bone up on their knowledge of Tahiti.

Join Tahiti Tourisme tomorrow (Tuesday, February 23), at 11:00 am PST (2 pm EST) for the unveiling of the new Tahiti Specialist Program. During this webinar, advisors can find out about the key reasons and benefits to join the program as a retail Travel Advisor.

The Tahiti Specialist Program is the official destination specialist program for The Islands of Tahiti. The program was created by Tahiti Tourisme to provide all users with a thorough and comprehensive online training on The Islands of Tahiti.

Register today to attend the webinar. Can't attend on that day? They still recommend you register and you'll be automatically sent a link of the recording, including all the details to join the new Tahiti Specialist Program.

Jim Byers
