Sunwing Rewards Agents in February
Travel Agent Palladium Hotel Group February 01, 2020
Throughout the month of February, Sunwing is encouraging agents to Learn, Earn and WIN with Palladium Hotels & Resorts.
From now until February 29, 2020, agents can earn 3X the STAR Agent Rewards Points that convert into cash on all new bookings to Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels for departures between February 1, 2020, and December 15, 2020. Travel agents can also learn all about these luxury resorts with Sunwing-hosted webinars throughout the month.
With locations across the Caribbean and Mexico, Palladium Hotels & Resorts offers luxurious getaways in picturesque tropical settings. Guests of all ages can look forward to top-notch amenities, world-class service and modern facilities. Those seeking an adults only experience can choose to stay at TRS Hotels where they can enjoy lavish accommodations and indulge in gourmet dining in an exclusive setting.
To help agents secure their bookings, Sunwing is offering a range of consumer incentives throughout the month including reduced rates at all properties and resort credits of up to $1,500. Groups can take advantage of generous group concessions where the sixth adult travels free*, savings of up to $400 per couple** and Sunwing Experiences excursion credits of $50 per couple***. Plus, each time an agent makes a group booking at a participating resort they’ll receive 4X the STAR Points for departures from November 1, 2020, onwards.
In addition, each time an agent makes a booking at a participating resort during the month of February, they’ll be entered into a weekly draw for a chance to win a hotel stay for two. Prizes include Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort and Spa, TRS Yucatan Hotel, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Spa and Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort and Spa.
Full more details on the current promotion, visit www.sunwingagents.ca.
* Sixth adult travels free for departures between May 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020. Black out dates may apply and promotions may vary based on the chosen property.
** Applicable for group bookings made by March 3, 2020; savings of $120 per couple for departures between May 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020; savings of $240 per couple for departures between June 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020; and savings of $400 per couple for departures between November 1, 2020, onwards.
*** Applicable for group departures between May 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020.
