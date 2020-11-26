Last updated: 06:35 PM ET, Thu November 26 2020

Strong Reminder to ACTA Members to Pay Dues on Time

ACTA is asking for members to help them rally for changes in the industry.

ACTA membership invoices are going out shortly with a sharp reminder that the Association has been working harder than ever this year on behalf of agents.

"Pay what you paid last year no matter what. Pay more if you can. The ACTA staff have worked double time fighting for us and we are being listened to more now than the entirety of the combined decades I've been involved in industry affairs," said Richard Vanderlubbe, President tripcentral.ca.

Vanderlubbe says he understands we've all been "hammered financially", but what ACTA is doing costs money.

Just last week, ACTA announced a new critical advocacy initiative to support travel agencies and protect commissions, saying our industry is in a dire financial situation and will face devastation and widespread bankruptcies without further government support.

"We need to keep this organization fully fired up to keep the attention of the federal and provincial governments," adds Vanderlubbe.

