Silversea Offering $200 USD Commission Bonus for Agents
Travel Agent Jim Byers January 13, 2021
Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, is reinforcing its commitment to its worldwide community of travel partners with the offer of a $200 USD ($255 CAD) bonus commission for new bookings made on any voyage departing on or after July 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021. The special bonus commission, which will be paid to the travel partner between 30 to 45 days after a booking with a deposit is made, is available until February 28, 2021, and applies to 139 voyages to amazing destinations across all seven continents.
"Our travel partners are extremely important to Silversea, playing a key role for us and our guests. We are therefore delighted to offer this added benefit to express our appreciation for their hard work, and make it even more rewarding to partner with us—especially during these challenging times," says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's President and CEO. "The bonus commission is a great way for travel professionals to earn extra income during these difficult days, and know that they will be giving their luxury clients an incomparable vacation, filled with authentic experiences."
Silversea adds this recognition program to its already strong range of initiatives aimed at supporting travel partners, which the company has enhanced in recent months. It includes Marketing Central, an online suite of marketing resources and sales tools for travel advisors – a convenient, one-stop shop for all marketing needs, accessed via My.Silversea.com; Silversea Academy, a rich interactive training platform with over 18 modules where partners can learn about Silversea’s ultra-luxury ships and visited destinations, accessed via silverseaacademy.com; and Virtual Visits, a short informative video series, hosted by Silversea team members globally to keep our partners abreast of all of our activities, new products and promotions – found on silverseavirtualvisits.com.
Offering luxury travellers unprecedented peace of mind, travel partners can offer their clients unprecedented flexibility with Silversea's Cruise with Confidence program. The program allows booked guests to cancel their cruise up to 30 days prior to departure and receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid—valid for two years from the date of issue.
As well as providing clients with one of the most comprehensive all-inclusive offerings at sea, travel partners enjoy a range of additional benefits when selling Silversea’s voyages, such as an industry-leading commission structure; partnership recognition, including familiarization cruises; expert sales support; and a range of digital marketing tools.
Find out more information about the Bonus Commissions initiative:
https://i.email.silversea.com/wpm/1035/ContentUploads/pdf/US/trade/BonusCommissionFlyer.pdf
Travel partners can find more information on Silversea’s website:
https://www.silversea.com/other-resources/travel-professional-center.html
To learn more about Silversea's Cruise with Confidence program, visit:
https://www.silversea.com/temporary-amendment-to-cancellation-policy.html
Please refer to https://www.silversea.com/health-and-travel-notice.html for the latest health and travel advisories pertaining to cruise travel.
