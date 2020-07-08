Saint Lucia Webinar on Travel Protocols Happening Thursday
Travel Agent Marsha Mowers July 08, 2020
Saint Lucia is holding a webinar on their updated travel protocols led by Tourism Board CEO Beverly Nicholson Doty and members of the SLTA sales team including Canada's Director of Sales Rod Hanna Thursday, July 9th from 10-11:00am ET.
Agents are invited to hear from the experts, how to plan and make the most of your vacation experienceduring phase 1. This masterclass will detail what to do prior to travel, expectations when you arrive through to what to expect at each stage of the Saint Lucian Experience.
TTAND Launches Contest to Nominate Essential Workers for Free...Host Agency & Consortia
Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos Reopen with ‘Safe + SoundR...Hotel & Resort
To register, click here.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS