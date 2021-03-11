Last updated: 02:27 PM ET, Thu March 11 2021

Saint Lucia Tourism Launches Virtual Shows for the Travel Trade

Travel Agent Jim Byers March 11, 2021

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa
Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in Saint Lucia. (photo courtesy Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa)

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is launching a new series of virtual global roadshows for the travel trade in readiness for the easing of travel restrictions later this year.

Aimed at travel agents and tour operators in Saint Lucia’s main source markets – Canada, the US, and UK, the three events come as vaccination programmes are underway and holidaymakers are looking ahead to when they can travel abroad again.

The global roadshows will be different from webinars as they go a step further in recreating a fam trip experience online. Participants will get a close-up perspective of Saint Lucia’s hotels, activities, and landscape to show what makes it a compelling destination for visitors.

Hosted live by the sales team in Saint Lucia with market representatives on hand to answer questions and provide specific information, the roadshows are a fun and interactive way to update and inform agents who sell Saint Lucia.

"We know our valued travel partners, professionals and agents all miss Saint Lucia, so we are bringing them the absolute best of our destination on three (3) different dates”, remarked Rod Hanna, Director of Sales (Canada). “Each event will be different, immersive, and have inspiring new content. Agents will have access to amazing new collateral and customized handouts, plus useful cheat sheets for selling. But, above all meet with our general managers, destination experts and even hike our iconic trails, take a rejuvenating dip in our mud bath and of course - win some great prizes, not your typical webinar. “SHE” Saint Lucia is Ready to host you, along with our team during this exciting virtual event.”

Eleven (11) accommodation partners and one DMC will be taking part:

Anse Chastanet & Jade Mountain

Bay Gardens Resorts

Blue Sky Luxury Villas

BodyHoliday & Rendezvous

Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa & Serenity at Coconut Bay

Ladera Resort

Stonefield Villa Resort

Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort

The Landings Resort and Spa

Ti Kaye Resort and Spa

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

Island Routes

Dates for the virtual roadshows are as follows:

March 23rd – 11:30 am – 1:00 pm EST

March 30th – 11:30 am – 1:00 pm EST

April 6th – 11:30 am – 1:00 pm EST

To register your place please go to: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/4j54yVP or for more information email Rod Hanna rhanna@stlucia.org

To find out more about Saint Lucia visit www.stlucia.org

Jim Byers
