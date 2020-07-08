Sage Advice for Agents From Playa Hotels and Resorts' Kevin Froemming
Travel Agent Playa Hotels & Resorts Jim Byers July 07, 2020
The most challenging time in recent travel history holds key opportunities for travel agents, says one of the world’s top hotel executives.
Kevin Froemming, Chief Commercial Officer and EVP for Playa Hotels and Resorts, took part in Tuesday’s TravelPulse Canada LIVE Facebook chat, talking with Editor-in-Chief John Kirk about health and safety plans, the COVID-19 situation in the U.S., fam trips to Playa properties and a potentially huge opportunity for agents to sell destination weddings.
Speaking from his home in Florida, Froemming said he’s very excited to see resorts starting to open up and to have flights returning to Playa destinations.
He told Kirk that Playa Hotels and Resorts has taken the last few months to “reinvent the guest experience” and that his group is “right at the top” in terms of ensuring top-notch safety and health protocols for its guests and employees.
Froemming said the travel industry has been hit several times with events people thought would leave a permanent mark, including 9-11. But those have generally gone away, he said.
“There’s no question that this is far and away the most challenging problem that our industry and our travel agents and partner have ever faced. But I don’t think anything is irrevocable other than the fact that I think from the perspective of the travel agent, the one thing that I think travel agents have to understand is that they have a greater opportunity today than they probably have had in the past 10 years, and that’s going to come from the fact that the greatest benefit a travel agent provides customers is the fact that they can say they’ve been to the destination, that they know the product, and customers are going to want that first-hand experience.”
“Travel agents have to be prepared to answer tough questions, and know more about their product. We’re so proud of our partnerships with travel agents and the relationships that Rose (Cosentino) and her team have put together in Canada. I think that is going to be fundamentally something we want to build on, and we’re investing more money today in our travel agency network. We’ve got new travel agent tools that allow travel agents to take advantage of Hilton and Hyatt points and things like that.”
With fewer guests at Playa properties due to social distancing, Froemming said guests can expect highly—personalized service, “even beyond what we’ve been able to do before.”
They’ve also added great QR code technology that will both add convenience for guests – and agents – but reduce physical interactions.
Guests will be able to use their cell phones to hover over QR codes on hotel and resort properties, which will provide them with restaurant menus, lists of activities, or even the ability to reserve a socially distanced cabana by the pool. Agents can use the codes as a tool to pre-purchase spa activities or special dining options for their clients, and the packages will be commissionable, he said.
Froemming said Playa is adding value for clients, but other companies are offering deep discounts that hurt agents’ commissions.
He also said advisors have a critical role to play as the industry recovers from COVID-19, at least in part.
“The products travel agents pick coming out of this environment is going to set the tone for the next 6 to 12 months in terms of how much business you get. Quite frankly, you need to have the confidence that the partners you’re picking are going to take good care of those customers.
Froemming congratulated Canada on how the country has handled the coronavirus.
“The message from your Prime Minister has been very consistent; wear a mask and practice social distancing. The reason the U.S. has a bigger problem, in my opinion, is that there has been mixed messaging coming from our leadership group.”
Froemming suggested Canadians don’t need to worry about mixing with visitors who might have been exposed to COVID-19 while on holidays because hotels can make sure proper protocols are followed.
“It’s not where they (visitors) are from, it’s how they act.”
It’s critical that agents take advantage of Playa fams and see the product for themselves and spread the word to clients via customer groups or social media, he said.
Playa’s research has shown that agents on fams who connect with folks back home are not only getting bookings when they get home but are often getting five or 10 bookings during a three or four-day trip.
“We’re trying to bring 1,000 or more of our best agents from Canada and the US. Rose (Cosentino) and her team will work with agents. We think that’s the best type of advertising.
“My recommendation to agents out there, is, if you’re serious about getting your business back ... take advantage of those opportunities so you can tell your customer base that you’ve been down to a Playa Resort and here’s what you can expect.”
Froemming said the summer is likely to remain a little slow, but that business in the fall appears to be picking up.
“If an agent has a group that goes away every year at Christmas, I expect them to be travelling again. If agent has group that has travelled every year at Christma, I expect them to be travelling again this year. If they’re talking about a family vacation in February or March of spring break, those are going to continue to be strong. And there are some great deals out there.”
With weddings on hold in many areas of North America, Froemming said destination weddings will be a big selling point.
“We have excellent wedding promotions. In the next three or four days we’ll be launching new and exciting wedding programs
“There’s a lot of business out there."
