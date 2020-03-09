Royal Caribbean Updates Cancellation Policy: More Agent Protection
Royal Caribbean has made major changes to its Cruise with Confidence policy to help protect travel agents.
The company on Monday put out the following statement:
"Please be advised that, since Friday, we’ve re-evaluated our Cruise with Confidence policy and have made a BIG change as it relates to the honouring of our valued travel partners’ commission earnings. As you may recall, when announced on Friday, the policy protected commission on the future sailing where the Future Cruise Credit will be applied. NOW – we’ve shifted gears and will be protecting commission on both ends – including the cancelled reservation and the future booking.
Please note the following:
Upon cancelling, guests must fall within final payment (ie: full payment allocated to reservation) and opt for the “Cruise with Confidence” policy where they are eligible for Future Cruise Credit valued at 100% of the amount paid
Commission will NOT be recalled in this scenario, regardless of where they fall in the standard cancellation schedule.
Commission will be honoured on the FCC to be redeemed on a future ship/sailing.
The 48-hour cancellation deadline remains unchanged.
Please review the FAQs for a table of the cancellation days in accordance with departure day.
We believe this will make a HUGE difference to our valued travel partners during this uncertain time.
Royal Caribbean last Friday unveiled a new temporary policy amidst the uncertainty of COVID-19 that will make cruise bookings easier with their new "Cruise with Confidence" policy. Launching today (March 6), it allows guests to cancel up to two days before they sail.
The Cruise with Confidence policy allows guests to cancel any cruise departing on-or-before July 31st, 2020, up to 48 hours before departure, and receive a Future Cruise Credit that can be applied to any future cruise departing in 2020 or 2021.
“Our previous policy set earlier deadlines for guests to cancel their cruises, and that added unnecessary stress,” said Richard Fain, the company’s chairman and CEO. “Trying to guess a month or more in advance where areas of concern about coronavirus might be is challenging for medical experts, much less a family preparing for vacation.”
“When circumstances are as fast-changing as they have been recently, it’s good to know you have the option to take a rain check,” Fain said. “We think putting more control in our guests’ hands helps them make informed decisions about whether to keep their existing vacation plans or trade out for a more convenient time or itinerary.”
In a webinar Friday afternoon, RCCL's top executives Vicki Freed, Donna Ritzenthaler and Carol Cabezas expressed their appreciation to agents during the COVID-19 rollercoaster
"We know it’s stressful times, but all three of us have been through similar challenges in the industry in the past, and have hit a number of different speed bumps before," said Freed. "We’lve gotten through them and we will get through this, pretty soon it'll be in our rearview."
The new policy extends across the company's fleet of brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea.
