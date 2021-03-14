Royal Caribbean Offers Up $40 Million US Loan Package for Agents
Royal Caribbean is coming to the aid of travel advisors.
As part of their RCL CARES “Pay It Forward” program, on Monday (March 15), RCL will be ready to accept loan applications from their Canadian travel partners.
Royal Caribbean set aside $40 milliion (USD) to assist qualifying agencies with funding to begin their rebuilding and recovery efforts, following the unexpected and very difficult hand that 2020 dealt to agents across the country.
The funds come in the form of a three-year interest free loan and are open to agencies whose commission earnings with Royal Caribbean Group (Royal Caribbean and Celebrity) were equal to or greater than $4k (USD) for bookings that sailed between July – December 2019. The only exception to this is the province of Saskatchewan which, unfortunately, is ineligible due to local provincial requirements.
"As of Monday, Canada travel agencies can visit CruisingPower.com to learn about the program, determine agency eligibility, and submit an application. Remember that applicants must be individuals within the agency that are authorized to apply for loans on behalf of the agency," officials said.
"A dedicated Trade email will be circulated on Monday to our Canada trade database and, at that time, the CruisingPower.com site will be accessible. Please share with your branches and teams if appropriate."
HIGHLIGHTS:
In December, Royal Caribbean Group introduced the next phase of our popular RCL CARES initiative.
“Pay It Forward” is a program designed to support our valued travel partners as they rebuild their businesses in 2021.
With US$40M available to assist in recovery efforts, the commercial loan application process is now available and can be completed in just a few simple steps.
Travel partners can visit the RCL CARES tab on CruisingPower.com to determine eligibility.
We look forward to a new year where growth and recovery are at the forefront.
As industry partners, we’re in this together!
