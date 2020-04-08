Royal Caribbean Group Extends RCL Cares to Canadian Agents
Royal Caribbean Group's RCL Cares program is now available to help Canadian agents in this difficult time.
Royal Caribbean Group announced a new, dedicated travel partner support program, RCL Cares, just last week.
"We’re excited to share that we’ve also stepped up in support of the travel advisor community in Canada by expanding RCL Cares to offer resources to the thousands of travel professionals dealing with the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis," officials said in a release sent on Wednesday, April 8. "Complemented by the personalized service of our sales teams across Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Silversea, RCL Cares highlights key information to help guide travel partners in their understanding of the number of economic relief options available to small businesses during this time.
"Travel partners in Canada can now find educational material about the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and resource links through RCL Cares on our travel advisor site at CruisingPower.com. They can also opt in for one-on-one guidance from their preferred sales representative as part of the program’s dedicated support desk. This will prompt that friendly face (or voice in this case!) to give them a call to talk about their topics of interest.
"While RCL Cares does not provide legal advice, there’s a whole lot it does offer, and we’re happy to be able to lend a hand to our partners in Canada by redirecting resources while our ships are idle."
