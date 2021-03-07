Last updated: 03:59 PM ET, Sun March 07 2021

Rocky Mountaineer Extends Travel Agent Incentive Program

Travel Agent Rocky Mountaineer Jim Byers March 07, 2021

Canadian Rockies featuring Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer, the world-renowned, luxury train company, is extending its Canadian Resident Offer and travel agent incentive program through March 26 to entice travellers to book Canadian trips this year.

Canadian travel agents who make three new Rocky Mountaineer bookings for Canadian residents to travel in 2021 will receive a complimentary vacation package for their own travel.

The complimentary Classic Rail package is a four- to five-day package, which includes two- to three-days onboard the train and overnight accommodations, valued at up to $4,479. Learn more about this incentive on the Agent Portal.

In addition, travel agents can take advantage of a new Canadian Resident Offer to entice their clients to book travel for 2021. Through March 26, Canadian residents can save up to $1,400 per couple on qualifying 2021 vacation packages of five days or more or $1,000 per couple on Classic Rail packages.

Both offers are available for travel agents making FIT and custom group bookings for 2021.

