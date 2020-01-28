Registration Open for Sonoma County's Digital TradeShow
Travel Agent Marsha Mowers January 28, 2020
Sonoma County Tourism and their partners are inviting you to join a two-day digital trade show February 26 and 27, from 2-5pm ET.
During this digital expo, you’ll learn about all of the lodging and activity options available to visitors in Sonoma County. Need help planning the perfect wine country itinerary? Want to know which wineries also serve tasting menus? Do you have clients interested in experiences off the beaten path? Learn all of this and more! Plus, each partner will have a variety of informational videos, fact sheets and images for you to download for easy reference.
Sonoma County is located just 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of San Francisco. You might recommend Sonoma County for its incredible wine scene, but there is so much more to savor. Acclaimed cuisine, relaxing spas and natural wonders combine to create a wine country experience like no other.
To register, click here.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Marsha Mowers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS