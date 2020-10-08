Registration Open for ACTA’s Virtual Travel Industry Summit
Travel Agent October 08, 2020
Industry members are invited to join ACTA on November 12 and 13, 2020 at the virtual summit that will connect the industry and explore the transformation of travel in a time of major disruption.
Travel Agents, managers, senior leaders, consortia and host agency teams are invited to attend. The two day summit will include keynote speakers, critical updates from government and industry leaders including opportunities to connect with peers. There will also be a virtual trade show with prizes.
Participants will join colleagues from across Canada to shape the future of the industry and lead the transition to a new normal. Summit participants will have the opportunity to:
- Connect with all areas within the Canadian Travel Industry
- Learn from subject matter experts on topics that impact business today and will help shape it for tomorrow
- Gain insights on Global Travel Industry Trends
- Network with peers and learn about new and exciting opportunities on the tradeshow floor.
A full agenda will be released over the coming weeks. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
