redtag.ca’s Black Friday Bonus Event Happening Now Until November 29
Travel Agent November 24, 2020
Many travellers are stuck at home longing for the days of exploring the world again. redtag.ca’s Black Friday Bonus Event is the perfect offer that gives travellers something to look forward to while saving. From November 23 until November 29, 2020, travellers can spend $50 to unlock either $250 bonus cash or 20 per cent off car rentals. Each offer can be used on travel until December 22, 2022.
“This Black Friday, we wanted to create an event accessible to every type of traveller. We also wanted to ensure that travellers had the flexibility to book the type of travel they want, when they want,” says Roberto Gennaro, chief digital officer, redtag.ca. “By spending today, customers can unlock huge savings that can be used within two years. Whether travellers want to book a holiday getaway within Canada, plan the road trip of their dreams or wait a year to visit their bucket list destination, we are ready when they are.”
redtag.ca customers can choose from two distinct Black Friday Bonus options. The first is $250 bonus cash to be used towards redtag.ca’s new customized packaging. This “build your own” vacation allows customers to select their preferred destination, airline, hotel stay and length of trip based on their needs. By bundling a flight and hotel stay together, travellers can save more. The $250 bonus cash can always be used on only a hotel stay. The second option is to unlock 20 per cent off any car rental. Travellers can splurge on a luxury car rental, plan a road trip or use in destination.
Consumers will receive a unique promo code that unlocks the savings of their choice. They also have the option to purchase multiple promo codes and both offers. All promo codes can be used until December 22, 2022.
redtag.ca customers who purchase the Black Friday Bonus offer will also be given a free $25CAD voucher that can be used towards any WestJet flight. To learn more about redtag.ca’s Black Friday Bonus event, please visit https://www.redtag.ca/black-friday-sale/
