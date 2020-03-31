Last updated: 08:14 AM ET, Tue March 31 2020

Ontario Reduces Burden on Agents Adds Protection For Consumers During Crisis

Travel Agent Jim Byers March 31, 2020

TICO
Travel Industry Council of Ontario

Changes made to the General regulation under the Travel Industry Act, 2002, have been amended to reduce burden on travel agents and wholesalers (registrants) and help certain consumers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Speculation is that other regulated provinces will follow suit.

Here's a link to the government regulations site.

The Ontario Government has recognized the extraordinary nature of the current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak and relief is being provided for travel agents and wholesalers during this financially difficult time.

Most impactful changes are listed below.

Providing a time-limited exemption under section 46, which would allow registrants to elect to only provide a voucher or similar document for future redemption towards travel services where a supplier fails to provide the travel services after these changes come into effect and that failure is related to the COVID-19 outbreak. If the exemption is applicable, the voucher or similar document issued must meet specified requirements.

Expanding the coverage under the Travel Industry Compensation Fund for consumer claims involving vouchers or similar documents that may be eligible for reimbursement. This will help ensure that any voucher or similar document that a customer redeems for travel services (e.g., flight, cruise or hotel) but for which travel services are not provided may be eligible for a reimbursement claim.

Temporarily expanding coverage under the Travel Industry Compensation Fund so that consumers with unredeemed vouchers or similar documents issued by a registrant that cannot be redeemed due to the failure of a registrant associated with COVID-19 may be eligible for a claim for reimbursement.

Jim Byers
