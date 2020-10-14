NYC Launches Travel Trade and Meeting Planner Webinar Series
Travel Agent October 14, 2020
NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, invites members of the travel trade and meeting and event planners to keep abreast of all the latest New York City updates with the new All In NYC: Travel Trade Webinar Series and All In NYC: Meetings Webinar Series, launching this month.
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect travel globally, these comprehensive, monthly webinars will provide educational updates and opportunities to connect with NYC's world-class hospitality, tourism, meetings and events industry, in partnership with NYC & Company member businesses.
“As New York City’s five boroughs safely reopen and we look to welcome visitors and delegates when the time is right, it is important that we continue to connect with our trusted travel trade and planner audiences, to provide timely updates on the world’s greatest destination as we all continue to navigate tourism’s new normal, and to show how they too can go ‘all in’ on NYC,” said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company President and CEO.
NYC & Company’s Tourism Development and Convention Development teams will be joined by representatives from featured New York City hotels, venues, attractions, museums, tours, experiences and more during the presentations.
Members of the travel trade and meeting professionals are encouraged to register for this month’s webinars and sign up to receive forthcoming invitations. Upcoming programs include:
Travel Trade (register here)
- October 15: Rediscover New York City
Get reacquainted with our destination as we navigate the new normal.
- November 12: A Healthy Approach to NYC Travel
From public safety to self-care, the whole city is focused on wellness.
- December 10: What's Next for Family Travel to NYC
It's still one of the best–and safest–places to bring the kids.
Meetings (register here)
- October 22: Rediscover New York City
Get reacquainted with our destination as we navigate the new normal.
- November 19: Small Meetings, Big Potential
In the age of social distancing, meeting size is key.
- December 17: A Versatile Meetings Destination
NYC venues provide an endless variety of options.
In addition, NYC & Company will soon be launching a Diversity Webinar series, highlighting the experiences of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities and businesses throughout the City’s five boroughs. More details to be announced.
Additional New York City information, webinars and resources can be found at nycgo.com/traveltrade and nycgo.com/makeitnyc.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS