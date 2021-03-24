Northern Ireland's Virtual Show: Embrace a Giant Spirit
Travel Agent Jim Byers March 24, 2021
One of the world’s great destinations put on a great virtual show on Wednesday.
More than 400 travel advisors from Canada and the U.S. met with 49 suppliers during Northern Ireland’s virtual show.
Titled “Embrace a Giant Spirit,” the event featured 38 suppliers from Northern Ireland and 11 from Canada and the U.S. Included were Goway Travel, Adams & Butler, The Merchant Hotel in Belfast, The Saint Patrick Centre, Visit Derry, Titanic Belfast, Collette, CIE Tours and many others.
Agents were treated to informative webinars and live entertainment and conducted hundreds of successful meetings during the show, which also featured wonderful videos about authentic experiences in Northern Ireland. Tara Lynne O’Neill, star of the Netflix Series Derry Girls, met a sheep herder who showed how his lively dogs obey his whistle commands and herd sheep around lovely, green pastures.
Diane Dodds, Minister for the Department of the Economy, said Northern Ireland is famous for its breathtaking scenery, friendly people, luscious golf courses, great food and beautiful, quiet beaches.
“It’s the giant spirit you’ll find,” she said.
Northern Ireland also has become a huge hit with the Hollywood crowd and is used in major productions such as Game of Thrones, The Falls and Derry Girls.
Dodds said visitors can visit the Game of Thrones at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, where they can get a tour, check out authentic artefacts and generally indulge in all things G.O.T.
The British Open was a smashing success at the fabulous Royal Portrush golf course in Northern Ireland two years ago, and Dodds said she hopes to be able to announce a return engagement soon.
I had the pleasure of dining at the course a few years ago but didn’t have time for a round on the links. It’s a magnificent course on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, with gorgeous scenery all around.
I also managed a day at lovely Lough Erne Resort, which was represented at Wednesday’s event, and visited Slieve League in Donegal, home to the highest sea cliffs in Europe (and with hardly any people).
Belfast is outstanding; filled to the brim with handsome architecture and friendly locals. The Merchant Hotel has what might be the most beautiful dining room I’ve seen anywhere, as well as excellent food.
Of course, there are magical pubs in Belfast as well. The Spaniard is hip and cool, while The Crown Liquor Saloon has character to spare and impressive “snugs.”
