Northern Ireland to Hold Virtual Expo March 24
Tourism Ireland invites you to register for the Northern Ireland Virtual Expo. This fun-filled, interactive, virtual event will feature Northern Ireland’s top industry partners, educational sessions and marketing tips and tools to grow your business to Northern Ireland.
Advisors who attend will:
- Network directly with exhibitors
- Participate in one-on-one appointments
- Discover what’s new in Northern Ireland in 2021 and beyond
- Strengthen and build Northern Ireland supplier partnerships
-Qualify to win amazing prizes
Register now for a virtual tour and discover Northern Ireland’s Giant Spirit!
