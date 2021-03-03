Last updated: 06:37 AM ET, Wed March 03 2021

Northern Ireland to Hold Virtual Expo March 24

Binevenagh, Northern Ireland, which doubled as the Dothraki Grasslands in 'Game of Thrones'.
Tourism Ireland invites you to register for the Northern Ireland Virtual Expo. This fun-filled, interactive, virtual event will feature Northern Ireland’s top industry partners, educational sessions and marketing tips and tools to grow your business to Northern Ireland.

Advisors who attend will:

- Network directly with exhibitors

- Participate in one-on-one appointments

- Discover what’s new in Northern Ireland in 2021 and beyond

- Strengthen and build Northern Ireland supplier partnerships

-Qualify to win amazing prizes

Register now for a virtual tour and discover Northern Ireland’s Giant Spirit!

Click here to view the Event Agenda.

Click here to view the Exhibitor List.

For more information on Northern Ireland

