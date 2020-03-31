New Ontario Rules Mean No More Charge Backs, Top Exec Says
Travel Agent Jim Byers March 31, 2020
Newly announced travel regulations brought in by the Ontario government means the end of charge backs, says a top industry executive.
As first reported early Tuesday by TravelPulse Canada, the Ontario government has brought in new rules regarding vouchers and credits in light of the worldwide COVID-19 crisis.
“I’ve not had a legal look at this but from a personal perspective the Travel Industry Act of 2002 was amended for a limited time, reflecting the exceptional circumstances that we’re in,” Sunwing Travel Group President and COO Andrew Dawson said on Tuesday during a 1 on 1 live Facebook chat with TravelPulse Canada Editor in Chief John Kirk. “Part of this was to ensure that customers were covered, part of this was to ensure that agents were covered, and of course the wholesale registries, all of which are part of the chain in the selling of vacation packages in Ontario.
"What it should mean is that it’s the end of chargebacks, because every customer that didn’t have insurance coverage, didn’t have Worry Free (Sunwing) coverage, has been offered a future travel credit, to the value they spent with us, and that’s valid for 24 months.
“For over a week we’ve not been doing refunds and we’re not accepting charge backs. There have been some attempts at charge backs; most of them are now failing as a result of the laws that are out there. We’ve also seen things from the Canadian Transport Association, their statement, which has been useful. Obviously, the agents don’t want the charge backs.”
Asked if he thought other jurisdictions would follow Ontario’s lead, Dawson said didn’t see why not, but that he’ll take a wait-and-see approach.
“You’ve got to really applaud TCO and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs for acting so fast to really help everyone in this scenario.”
As reported earlier Tuesday, changes made to the general regulation under the Travel Industry Act, 2002, have been amended to reduce burden on travel agents and wholesalers (registrants) and help certain consumers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here's a link to the government regulations site.
The Ontario Government has recognized the extraordinary nature of the current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak and relief is being provided for travel agents and wholesalers during this financially difficult time, officials said.
Most impactful changes are listed below.
Providing a time-limited exemption under section 46, which would allow registrants to elect to only provide a voucher or similar document for future redemption towards travel services where a supplier fails to provide the travel services after these changes come into effect and that failure is related to the COVID-19 outbreak. If the exemption is applicable, the voucher or similar document issued must meet specified requirements.
Expanding the coverage under the Travel Industry Compensation Fund for consumer claims involving vouchers or similar documents that may be eligible for reimbursement. This will help ensure that any voucher or similar document that a customer redeems for travel services (e.g., flight, cruise or hotel) but for which travel services are not provided may be eligible for a reimbursement claim.
Temporarily expanding coverage under the Travel Industry Compensation Fund so that consumers with unredeemed vouchers or similar documents issued by a registrant that cannot be redeemed due to the failure of a registrant associated with COVID-19 may be eligible for a claim for reimbursement.
