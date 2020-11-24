New ACTA Campaign Seeks Aid For Agents and Commission Protection
Travel Agent Jim Byers November 23, 2020
ACTA is launching another critical advocacy initiative pointing out to the federal government that as 2021 approaches, the travel industry will continue to be in a dire financial situation and without further government support, it will face devastation and widespread bankruptcies.
ACTA has presented a 6-point plan to the federal government to support travel agencies, which includes:
1. Increase to CEWS to the 85% level
2. Amendments to CERS to 90%
3. An extension to CRB to June 30, 2021
4. Inclusion in any airline aid package
5. A proposed travel industry subsidy to assist with fixed expenses, and amendments to BCAP so Travel Agencies would be eligible.
6. A plan for the government to work with industry to develop clear criteria for re-opening borders and future travel advisories when it is safe to do so, including a travel incentive program.
Commission recall linked to airline aid is catastrophic
ACTA is also alerting the government that the recent announcement by the Minister of Transport that any airline aid package is contingent on passenger refunds, has put travel agencies, travel agents and independent contractors in a precarious situation due to airlines and other travel suppliers recalling commissions paid long ago.
ACTA explains that these commissions have already been used to pay expenses including wages, rent and other fixed expenses—and in the case of independent contractors, to pay for groceries, mortgages and rent.
“We appreciate that all stakeholders in the travel eco-system have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a sector-wide approach to support is needed-- especially as the recent announcement by the Minister of Transport that the government is working on an airline aid package that is contingent on passenger refunds,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA.
The estimate for a commission re-call of all Canadian travel agencies and independent contractors totals $200 million and would result in the bankruptcies of most travel agencies.
Airlines can withdraw from agency bank accounts
ACTA also points out that airlines have direct access to remove funds from a travel agency’s bank account and that if agencies dispute this, they can be blocked from making bookings on any airline worldwide.
ACTA is asking the government to step in, and provide travel agencies with a grant to cover recall of commission – or, include additional funding and a condition that travel agency commissions on airline and tour packages cannot be recalled.
How you can Help!
The need has never been more urgent to support ACTA’s latest advocacy campaign as budgets are being developed for 2021 - NOW. “We must ensure that the government understands the critical position that Travel Agents and Travel Agencies are in,” said Paradis.
ACTA needs agencies and agents to help reinforce the need for continued financial relief and the impact to your business of commission recalls. Do this by contacting your local MP either by email or phone. ACTA has a letter template and telephone script available on its website
ACTA also encourages the industry to participate in its social media campaign, sharing ACTA posts on LinkedIn and retweeting ACTA messages on Twitter. If you are not using Twitter, ACTA encourages you to join and to follow ACTA and retweet posts along with your own tweets about issues of concern. Twitter is an important forum for lobbying efforts.
